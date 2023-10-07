VIRAL: Fans chant ‘Kohli’ on seeing Naveen-ul-Haq during World Cup match

India fans got under the skin of Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq by chanting pro-Virat Kohli slogans at him in his side’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Bangladesh at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention that Naveen-ul-Haq had a spat with India batter Virat Kohli during an Indian Premier League (IPL) fixture this year.

The Afghanistan pacer, who played for the Lucknow Super Giants, engaged in a war of words with the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper.

Lucknow mentor and former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir tried to calm the situation but Virat Kohli exchanged heated words with him also.

The Afghanistan fast-bowler had opened up on the matter by saying he is there to play cricket, not to take abuse from anyone and no one can abuse his dignity.

Virat Kohli fans reminded him about the incident during the Afghanistan-Bangladesh ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture. A video of the moment is going viral on social media application X.

Bangladesh started their campaign on a winning note as they registered a five-wicket win.

The side dismissed Hashmatullah Shahidi’s team for 156 in 37.2 overs. Spinner Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan Mirz bagged three wickets each.

Opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the top scorer with 47 off 62 balls. His knock included three fours and a maximum.

Ibrahim Zadran and Azmatullah Omarzai scored 22 runs each.

Bangladesh completed the run chase in 34.4 overs thanks to Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Najmul Hossain Shanto’s half-centuries.

