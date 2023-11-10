Watch: ‘The greatest wicketkeeper catch of all-time’

An India wicketkeeper became a social media sensation after a video of him getting a batter caught out in a weird yet brilliant way in the Kerala Premier League made rounds during the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

During the Kerala Premier League fixture between KPA 123 and KCSA Calicut, KPA 123 wicketkeeper Mamu took a catch which would be remembered for years to come.

Left arm quick Firas Mohammed bowled a brilliant delivery that swung across the face of the batter and found the outside edge.

Mamu dived to his right and the ball bounced out of his glove and went up into the air. He fumbled and fell on his stomach. The cherry landed on his back and came to rest.

It rolled up his spine and the gloveman got into seal mode to balance the ball on his back before putting his arms by his side and trapping it to complete the brilliant take.

This is the greatest wicket-keeper catch of all-time! 😂 pic.twitter.com/pT4SPkmVW6 — Junaid khan 83 (@JunaidkhanREAL) November 10, 2023

The catch is being dubbed “the greatest wicketkeeper catch of all time”.

Cricket journalist Kat Harris said the video would be in the top three most village clips of all time.

“The use of a tennis ball, and the commentator suggesting there was ‘something on it’ but he can’t be sure because he wasn’t watching, might just put this in the top three most village clips of all time,” Kat Harris said.

Australia’s World Cup-winning batter Matthew Hayden said, “Well, that’s a mistake at any given time of the day. That should be the first thing that you put in your package.”

Former New Zealand cricket Simon Doull commented, “That is proper village stuff, that.”

