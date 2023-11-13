Watch: Ian Smith imitates Ravi Shastri in a hilarious video

Former Indian cricketer-turned-commentator, Ravi Shastri was left in splits when New Zealand counterpart Ian Smith mimicked him to perfection during the IND vs NED clash in the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023.

In a hilarious video, shared by the official social media handles of ICC, commentator and former cricketer Ian Smith hilariously imitated Ravi Shastri’s style of toss, in the commentary box.

It happened in the 30th over of the first innings during the IND vs NED clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium of Bengaluru, India on Sunday, when Smith commended Shastri for reinventing the otherwise boring toss with two captains and match referee. Not giving his agreement, Shastri replied that it’s still the same, forcing Smith to show the difference by mimicking him, which left the fellow commentators in splits.

As for the 45th fixture of the Cricket World Cup 2023, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul’s blistering centuries, paired up with a disciplined bowling show powered India to a thumping 160-run victory over the Netherlands.

Set to chase a daunting 410-run target, the Netherlands put up a decent fight with the bat but still fell 160 runs short.

Meanwhile, the next clash of the tournament i.e. Semi-final 1 between India and New Zealand is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, November 15, at the popular Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

