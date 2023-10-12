Watch: YouTuber hilariously fails in bowling like Lasith Malinga

A hilarious video of YouTuber Darren Jason Watkins Jr., known online as IShowSpeed, attempting to bowl a delivery like legendary Sri Lanka pacer Lasith Malinga is going viral amid the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

IShowSpeed arrived in India to watch the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The YouTuber, who is an avid fan of prolific batter Virat Kohli, is posting hilarious content on the sidelines of the 50-over world championships.

The social media sensation posted a video in which he bowled the delivery in Lasith Malinga-style. However, IShowSpeed failed miserably as he lost his balance and fell onto the ground.

IShowSpeed playing cricket bowling the ball in Mumbai, India with a Virat Kohli Jersey on.😭🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/DK8d31642c — IShowSpeed Reports (@IShowReports) October 12, 2023

He wanted to give it another try but couldn’t do so as the crowd, that gathered to watch him bowl, started taking selfies with him.

Lasith Malinga, known for bowling with a slinging action, has represented Sri Lanka in 340 international fixtures and taken 546 wickets. He led the side to their maiden ICC T20 World Cup win in 2014.

Moreover, he has taken 390 T20 wickets in 295 matches.

It is pertinent to mention that the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is being contested in India in full swing.