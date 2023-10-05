World Cup 2023: BCCI receives flak for low crowd turnout in Ahmedabad

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 kicked off on Thursday with defending champions England taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and fans criticized the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the contest having a low crowd turnout.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Cricket fans turned to social media platforms to express their displeasure at the BCCI over it with their tweets.

They compared the situation to of the opening game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2015 between co-hosts New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

There are some things money can’t buy. For everything else, there is BCCI. pic.twitter.com/jLOPSL5FUp — Cricket & Stuff (@cricketandstuff) October 5, 2023

This happens you politicize everything including sports! Nationalism is a curse to the humanity,! — Arafat (@arafatislm) October 5, 2023

Disappointing to see the World Cup opening in front of just a few hundred spectators in Ahmedabad. Very disappointing #CricketWorldCup2023 #CWC23 https://t.co/QadGRULquN pic.twitter.com/CnbU3f2rXG — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) October 5, 2023

Even England batter Danielle Wyatt was in disbelief over the low crowd turnout.

Where’s the crowd !?🤔🤔 — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) October 5, 2023

In the fixture, defending champions England have set a 283-run target for New Zealand in the fixture.

Related – England making surprise selection for World Cup 2023 opener against New Zealand

The side, sent to bat first, scored 282-9 on the back of star batter Joe Root’s half-century. He top-scored with 77 off 86 balls with four boundaries and a six to his name.

The right-handed batter put on a 70-run partnership on the fifth wicket with captain Jos Buttler (43 off 42).

Pacer Matt Henry was the pick of New Zealand bowlers with his superb figures of 3-48 in 10 overs. The spin duo of Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips bagged two wickets each.