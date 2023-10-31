Mohammad Rizwan hilariously asks batter about DRS decision during PAK v BAN

Pakistan secured a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their must-win ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, and a moment involving wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan and batter Taskin Ahmed became the talk of the town.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Bangladesh, batting first, were dismissed for 204 in 45.1 overs on the back of Mahmudullah’s half-century. He top-scored with 70-ball 56 with six boundaries and a six to his name.

He put on a 79-run partnership with opener Litton Das (45 off 64). Veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan chipped in with his 64-ball 43.

Shaheen Afridi was the standout Pakistan bowler in the encounter. The left-arm bowler became the quickest pacer to take 100 ODI wickets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup)

He returned with match-winning figures of 3-23 in four wickers. His fellow pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr. bagged two wickets whereas Haris Rauf dismissed two wickets.

In chase of a 205-run target, Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Abdullah Shafique ran riot on Bangladesh bowlers with their blistering fifties.

Fakhar Zaman, who replaced Imam-ul-Haq, was the chief destructor with his 74-ball 81. His knock included three fours and seven maximums.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

He put on a 128-run opening stand with Abdullah Shafique who scored 68 off 69 balls with none fours and two maximums to his name.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz took three wickets for Bangladesh.

As much as the action was being discussed hilarious moments involving Mohammad Rizwan and batter Taskin Ahmed came under discussion.

In the 43rd over of Bangladesh innings. Taskin Ahmed tried to play a flick shot off Shaheen Afridi’s bowling but it ended up brushing his pad and carrying to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Rizwan appealed for caught behind which was turned down by the on-field umpire.

They consulted with captain Babar Azam to review the decision. Mohammad Rizwan hilariously asked Taskin Ahmed if there was a bat involved.

As Pakistan players returned to their fielding positions, India cricketer-turned-commentator Ravi Shastri started laughing at the situation.

Green Shirts kept their slim chances of qualifying for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals alive with the victory.

They would be reliant on the outcomes of other teams – Australia and New Zealand – remaining ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixtures.

Related – Mohammad Rizwan’s gesture towards Marco Jansen after heated argument in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 goes viral