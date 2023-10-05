Babar Azam delivers famous Punjabi dialogues in viral video

Pakistan captain Babar Azam continues to bring smiles to the faces of his millions of fans as a video of him delivering Punjabi dialogues with a social media influencer is going viral ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

The Pakistan captain did so at the request of content creator Taran Singh. The latter shared the heartwarming video on his Instagram account.

They delivered dialogues “Advocate Dhillon Ne Kaala Coat Avien Ni Paya,” and “Saali Gandi Aulaad Na Mja Na Swaad” from the film ‘Carry on Jatta‘.

He finished with a tribute to slain Indian musician Sidhu Moose Wala. He said, “Dil Da ni Mada Tera Sidhu Moosewala (Your Sidhu Moose Wala is not a bad guy at heart).”

In the caption, Taran Singh wrote that India loves Babar Azam. He added that the United Nations is preserving the clip as a symbol of peace between the two countries.

The video broke on social media. It has over 140,000 likes and received hilarious and heartwarming comments.

A user wrote, “Thank you so much for this!! Loved it.” Another stated, “Happy to see Babar and Pakistan team enjoying in India as like as home.”

A third mentioned, “Goated collab with the goated player! Babar ko bhi extrovert banaa do bhai (make Babar Azam an extrovert person)!”

Babar Azam-led Pakistan start their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign on October 6th when they take on the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

