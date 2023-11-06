24.9 C
Ramiz Raja’s funny comments on Bangladesh fielding goes viral

Cricketer-turned-commentator Ramiz Raja took a leaf out of Pakistan batter Iftikhar Ahmed’s book for lauding Mushfiqur Rahim’s fielding in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Sri Lanka.

It is pertinent to mention that Iftikhar Ahmed had praised teammate Fakhar Zaman’s batting performance against the 2019 finalist New Zealand in the World Cup 2023 fixture at Bangalore’s M. Chinnaswamy Stadium with a catchy tweet.

“So beautiful, so elegant, just looking like a wow!” he tweeted.

Ramiz Raja used Iftikhar Ahmed’s catchy “What a wow” line to describe Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim’s catch to get opener Kusal Perera out of pacer Shoriful Islam’s bowling.

 

“You come to know a lot of new words on social media and I want to use a funny term that I read just the other day – ‘What A Wow’,” he said.

The former Pakistan cricketer’s description even left his co-commentator Russel Arnold in splits.

It is pertinent to mention that Sri Lanka were officially eliminated from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 following its three-wicket defeat to Bangladesh in a heated affair.

