Ramiz Raja highlights Babar Azam’s technical flaws

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja shared his views on captain Babar Azam struggling to play big innings in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Babar Azam has scored 216 runs from seven ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 with 74 being his highest score so far. He is batting at an average of 30.85 and a strike rate of 77.69.

The right-handed batter has struck three half-centuries in the tournament so far.

The fans are desperate to see him score a century.

Ramiz Raja, former batter and Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, said Babar Azam is struggling against spinners upfront when starting his innings.

“If you want to find fault in his batting, it’s his batting against spin upfront when he starts the innings,” he said on an India sports channel. “He is not as fluent as he is when he is facing pace. I don’t know whether it’s his footwork, whether it’s in his mind, or whether he doesn’t have too many options because he doesn’t play the sweep shot.

“On slow pitches, you need to play the sweep shot.”

He found the Pakistan captain’s aggressive approach as his downfall.

“Every time he has been aggressive, he’s gotten out as well. Against Afghanistan, he hit a massive six and then got out just at the wrong time. So, the confidence builds and it goes flat,” Ramiz Raja added.

He advised the Pakistan captain to cruise along to a hundred where he faces all sorts of deliveries be it pace or spin.

