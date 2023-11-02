Sara Tendulkar’s reaction on Shubman Gill’s dismissal goes viral

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, and India cricketer Shubman Gill on Thursday made headlines this time during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture between hosts and Sri Lanka at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

India handed a 302-run drubbing to Sri Lanka in their World Cup 2023 fixture. The 1996 winners’ decision to bowl first returned to haunt them as the hosts scored 357-8 in 50 overs on the back of Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, and Shreyas Iyer’s fifties.

Shubman Gill was the standout batter as he scored 11 boundaries and two maximums on his way to run-a-ball 92. He put on a 189-run partnership with Virat Kohli, who made 88 from 94 deliveries with the help 11 fours, on the second batter.

Shreyas Iyer struck 82 from 56 delivers with three fours and six maximums.

India were equally destructive in the bowling as the side dismissed Sri Lanka for 55 in 19.4 overs. Kasun Rajitha top-scored with 14 whereas Angelo Mathews and Maheesh Theekshana made 12 runs each.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

India pacer Mohammad Shami’s superb form in the tournament continued as he returned with sublime figures of 5-18 in five wickets. His fellow fast bowler Mohammed Siraj bagged three wickets.

As much as the cricketing action was discussed on social media, a moment involving the rumoured couple made rounds as Sara Tendulkar’s reaction to Shubman Gill’s dismissal went viral.

Sara Tendulkar, who was one of several showbiz celebrities in attendance had a disappointed look on her face when Shubman Gill got dismissed caught behind by Kusal Mendis off pacer Dilshan Madushanka.

It is pertinent to mention that the rumoured couple fuelled dating speculations with them being spotted at an event together. A video of the duo at a launch event had gone viral.

Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar yesterday 🧿❤️ pic.twitter.com/agK5v6tbZe — Alaska • WC Era 🏏 (@alaskawhines) November 1, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that Sara Tendulkar was spotted cheering for Shubman Gill in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against Bangladesh at Pune’s Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Sara Tendulkar in the stadium 👀#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/At8jt6FE5F — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 19, 2023

On the cricketing field, Shubman Gill has scored 196 runs from five matches at an average of 39.20 and a strike rate of 97.02. He struck two half-centuries in the tournament.

