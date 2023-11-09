Shadab Khan imitates Glenn Maxwell in nets

Pakistan Vice Captain Shadab Khan took a leaf out of Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell’s book as he tried to replicate the latter’s signature shots during a practice session.

Glenn Maxwell played an innings to remember as he single-handedly took Australia to victory against Afghanistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. When the five-time winners were reeling at 91-7 in chase of 292-run target, he struck 201 off 128 balls with 21 fours and 10 maximums to his name.

His performance is counted as one of the best in the 50-over format.

Glenn Maxwell’s performance inspired Pakistan’s Shadab Khan to perform like him. The latter imitated the former’s trademark “non-footwork” shots during a training drill ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against England.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video of the Pakistan cricketer trying to the shots on their social media handle. The sport’s governing body stated that everybody wants to be like Glenn Maxwell.

It is to be noted that Shadab Khan has been under criticism for his lacklustre performances since Asia Cup 2023. Several cricket experts and fans had called for his exclusion from Pakistan’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 squad.

However, it was reported that Pakistan captain Babar Azam was adamant about retaining him in the team by showing confidence in the tournament.

The prolific all-rounder has not been part of the playing XI since suffering a neck injury in the fixture against South Africa.