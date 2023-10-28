Shadab Khan’s injury claim questioned by Umar Gul

Former cricketer Umar Gul shared his insights regarding Pakistan’s Vice Captain Shadab Khan’s injury following the agonizing defeat at the hands of South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture at Chennai.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Shadab Khan, who was already under criticism over his lackluster performances, played a handy knock of 36-ball 43 with three fours and two sixes to his name. He and Saud Shakeel put on an 84-run partnership to anchor the side to 270.

During South Africa’s chase of 271-run target, the all-rounder injured himself while fielding. He was taken off the field for assessment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

Usama Mir replaced him as a concussion substitute and ended up taking crucial wickets of Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram.

Former pacer Umar Gul took the Green Shirts fans by surprise with his opinions on Shadab Khan’s injury. In the ARY Digital show ‘The Fourth Umpire‘, he claimed that the all-rounder used it as an excuse to sit out from the South Africa.

Umar Gul expressed bewilderment on Shadab Khan being taken off the field and coming back to the ground after a checkup only to have a chat and head for the dugout again. He claimed that he faked an injury to excuse himself from the match as the latter was cheering them with the rest of the team when Pakistan came right back into the contest.

The former fast bowler said he doesn’t think Shadab Khan suffered a major injury.

Related – ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Abrar Ahmed was sidelined to save Shadab Khan