‘Netherlands’ Scott Edwards is better captain than Babar Azam’

Former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond made news with his comments regarding Pakistan captain Babar Azam ahead of the side’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixture against South Africa at Chennai’s Chepauk Stadium on Friday.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar Azam is currently receiving flak for Pakistan’s performances since the Asia Cup 2023 and the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Former cricketers and a vast section of social media accused him of using his influence regarding team selection.

Moreover, his performance and leadership skills have come under fire as well. He has been called a “selfish” player with a laid-back leadership attitude.

Some had even called for his replacement as the frontman.

Shane Bond, considered to be one of the world’s greatest pacers, surprised fans when he compared the leadership skills of Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Scott Edwards of the Netherlands.

He said the Scott Edwards is better than Babar Azam.

It is pertinent to mention that the Pakistan skipper has scored 157 runs from five World Cup 2023 matches whereas his Dutch counterpart has contributed 136 runs for his country so far.

Pakistan had started its campaign with an 81-run win over the Netherlands at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Green Shirts, on the other hand, are eyeing a victory over South Africa to keep their chances of reaching the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals alive.

