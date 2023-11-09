Sara Tendulkar in relationship with Shubman Gill?

India cricketer Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar, the actress daughter of India cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, became the latest celebrities to fall victim to Deep Fake Technology.

It is pertinent to mention that Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar are rumoured to be dating. However, the celebrities have not opened up on their relationship.

Sara Tendulkar has been spotted cheering for Shubman Gill at the stadium during India’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 fixtures.

Recently, they became the talk of social media as their relationship became Twitter official. An adorable picture of them together went viral on interactive platforms.

It turned out that their picture was edited. The original showed Sara Tendulkar with her brother Arjun Tendulkar. In the doctored image, the cricketer’s face was morphed into that of Arjun Tendulkar.

It is pertinent to mention that Union IT Ministry were made to launch an investigation probe and warn interactive platforms to erase such pictures that have been created via Artificial Intelligence and Deep Fake technologies.

It is pertinent to mention that netizens have created images of Bollywood actresses through AI and imagined them in different scenarios and age limits.

As far as Shubman Gill’s performances in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the opening batter has scored 219 runs from six matches.

