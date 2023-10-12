“I needed therapy to get over it” – Allan Donald on tied 1999 World Cup semi-final

South Africa legend Allan Donald revealed how his life changed after getting run out in the memorable semi-final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 1999 in England against Australia at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The runout is one of the most memorable moments in cricket history.

South Africa required nine runs to successfully chase down the 214-run target with a wicket in hand. All-rounder Lance Klusener struck consecutive boundaries on the first and second deliveries bowled by Australia pacer Damien Fleming.

The former fast bowler was nearly run out on the third delivery. He did get dismissed on the following delivery after a horrible mix-up between him and Lance Klusener.

Despite the match ending in a tie, Australia qualified for the final as they had beaten South Africa in the Super Stage fixture at Headingley, Leeds by five wickets.

Allan Donald’s last over run out against Australia in 1999 meant South Africa heart-breakingly missed out on reaching the @cricketworldcup final. Vote for it to reach the next round of @bira91‘s Cricket World Cup Greatest Moments: https://t.co/g10dkZJFiE! pic.twitter.com/4jebujntgN — ICC (@ICC) April 27, 2019

Australia went on to beat Pakistan in the final to win the ICC Cricket World Cup 1999.

Allan Donald, in an interview with a sporting website, said the moment took a toll on his mental state and had undergone therapy to get over it. The fast bowler said he had to learn to live with it.

“I needed therapy to get over it,” the former cricketer said. “I couldn’t watch it. I couldn’t talk about it. But I got over it. It’s become part of me. The more I saw it, it helped. It will never leave YouTube, so I had to learn to live with it.”

He said playing county cricket for Warwickshire helped him.

“I think it was a good thing that I was playing for Warwickshire at the time. It meant I could create a little distance. I know a lot of people back in South Africa were hurting, and they blamed me,” he said.