27.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Here is why Virat Kohli left the field during IND vs PAK match

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

AHMEDABAD: Indian batting star Virat Kohli was forced to leave the field during the ICC’s Men World Cup 2023 clash between India and Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Following the toss, the two teams came out for the customary pre-match national anthems. As the hosts were passionately chanting their anthem, Viral Kohli was seen wearing a jersey different from the rest.

The other players donned India’s official World Cup 2023 jersey with the tricolor stripes while Kohli’s jersey consisted of three white stripes.

Once Virat Kohli got to know about the discrepancy, he left the ground to change to the correct team jersey, with Ishan Kishan replacing him. After wearing the correct jersey, he turned to the field without making any further delay.

WATCH: Viral Kohli gifts signed jersey to Babar Azam

Rohit Sharma’s quickfire 86 after a combined effort from the bowlers led India to a dominant seven-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the high-octane ICC World Cup 2023 clash on Saturday.

Jasprit Bumrah, Muhammad Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav rattled Pakistan’s batting line-up restricting them to 191 as Pakistan could only play 42.5 overs.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma made a brilliant 86 to help India chase down the total in 30.3 overs. Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi took two wickets while Hasan Ali dismissed Virat Kohli.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.