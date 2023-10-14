Here is why Virat Kohli left the field during IND vs PAK match

AHMEDABAD: Indian batting star Virat Kohli was forced to leave the field during the ICC’s Men World Cup 2023 clash between India and Pakistan at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Following the toss, the two teams came out for the customary pre-match national anthems. As the hosts were passionately chanting their anthem, Viral Kohli was seen wearing a jersey different from the rest.

The other players donned India’s official World Cup 2023 jersey with the tricolor stripes while Kohli’s jersey consisted of three white stripes.

Virat Kohli goes off the field for a little bit. Does a quick jersey change from white-striped shoulder to a tri-colour shoulder. Pic 1 from toss, Pic 2 from later.#INDvPAK #CWC2023 pic.twitter.com/hUiwD2iopZ — Aadya Sharma (@Aadya_Wisden) October 14, 2023

Once Virat Kohli got to know about the discrepancy, he left the ground to change to the correct team jersey, with Ishan Kishan replacing him. After wearing the correct jersey, he turned to the field without making any further delay.

Rohit Sharma’s quickfire 86 after a combined effort from the bowlers led India to a dominant seven-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in the high-octane ICC World Cup 2023 clash on Saturday.

Jasprit Bumrah, Muhammad Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav rattled Pakistan’s batting line-up restricting them to 191 as Pakistan could only play 42.5 overs.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma made a brilliant 86 to help India chase down the total in 30.3 overs. Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi took two wickets while Hasan Ali dismissed Virat Kohli.