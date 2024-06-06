World Environment Day: Pakistan’s Bold Steps Towards Climate Resilience and Land Restoration

Prime Minister’s Climate Change Coordinator, Romina Khurshid Alam, commended the Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination’s (MoCC&EC) Ozone Cell for training Customs & Enforcement Officers on the Montreal Protocol and HCFC control in Pakistan on the World Environment Day.

She hopes this training will aid in curbing the climate menace. The event, organized by the COMSATS Secretariat in collaboration with government bodies and organizations, aimed to address climate change with expert insights.

Romina Khurshid Alam, the PM’s Coordinator on Climate Change, stressed the importance of collaborative efforts to protect resources, preserve biodiversity, and build resilient ecosystems. She highlighted the importance of sustainable land management, community empowerment, and clean technologies for a prosperous future. Alam was awarded for her unwavering commitment to climate resilience and environmental sustainability.

Alam outlined Pakistan’s goals to restore 100,000 hectares of degraded land and achieve a 6 percent forest cover. She emphasized this while addressing the World Environment Day seminar ‘Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience: Our Land, Our Future’, jointly organized by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and the Sustainable

Development Policy Institute (SDPI). She stated the urgent need to combat land degradation, which threatens three-quarters of the country’s land due to global warming and environmental degradation.

Alam lauded the organizers of the World Environment Day event by MoCC&EC’s National Adaptation Plan project team and SDPI. She emphasized the leadership of Prime Minister

Shehbaz Sharif in making Pakistan climate-resilient and environmentally sustainable through adaptation measures. She thanked the participants and urged them to join hands with the government to support its climate action.

The United Nations, the Aga Khan Foundation, and the Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination celebrated World Environment Day in Islamabad with an event raising awareness on how climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution are affecting Pakistan, and how people are taking action. “Pakistan is among the countries most adversely impacted by climate change, but it is leading the way with its climate diplomacy,” said Ms. Romina Khurshid Alam. “We are educating our youth on this crucial subject.”