Watch: ‘Heaviest’ goat claims Rustam e Pakistan title weighing 314kg

GUJRANWALA: As the Muslim’s sacred festival Eid Al-Adha approaches and people turn their focus on the beauty and breeds of sacrificial animals, a man has claimed to rear the world’s heaviest goat that has already won the title of Rustam e Pakistan weighing about 314kg at the age of 3-and-a-half-year, ARY News program Bakhabar Savera featured in its transmission.

Rustam e Pakistan title holder Sherdil hails from the city of wrestlers Gujranwala and resides in a pen with two room-coolers to keep it from suffering the heat and about four grooms to look after it.

Sherdil’s keeper says the goat is reared with great efforts is fed like wrestlers and bodybuilders and it eats dry fruits, dairy items, and vegetable oil.

People from and around Gujranwala have flocked to the site to see Sherdil and take selfies with him and post them on social media platforms.

