Rescue officials use foils to protect world’s largest tree from burning down

Rescue officials in California are trying to save the world’s largest tree by volume from burning down by using fire-resistance foils made of aluminum.

It is to be noted that fire and rescue teams in California are battling to douse the raging fire at the Sequoia National Park.

Sequoia and Kings National Park have mentioned that General Sherman Tree’s base is covered with foil material that protects it from burning.

The Californians have also reportedly covered their homes with fireproof aluminum blaze-proof foils.

Read More: Did it rain in Amazon rain forest after fires?

The General Sherman Tree, which is even taller than the Statue of Liberty, has a total height of 275 feet tall.

The report mentioned that at least 9,365 acres of land have been razed due to the fire. Lightning is said to be the cause of the blaze.

The rescue and fire team is working their best to protect the world’s largest tree from getting damaged by the raging blaze.

“Crews continue to apply protection wrapping (foil) to iconic sequoia trees and historic structures,” Sequoia and Kings National Parks stated.

Spokesperson Rebecca Paterson has said that the situation may improve as there is no prediction of extreme weather for the upcoming days.

“So we’re anticipating that the fires are going to continue to grow. Hopefully, they’re not going to grow too fast,” she added.