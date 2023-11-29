World marks Palestine solidarity day

The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People is being observed today across the world.

The United Nations General Assembly has designated 29 November to be celebrated as International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian People.

In 1977, the General Assembly called for the annual observance of 29 November as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

In a statement issued on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Palestinians in Gaza are suffering a humanitarian catastrophe.

The UN Secretary-General pointed out that almost 1.7 million people have been forced from their home in Gaza Strip.

He called for unrestricted access to lifesaving aid, the release of all hostages, the protection of civilians, and an end to violations of international humanitarian law.

To observe the UN International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People the Palestine Solidarity Committee is holding a rally at the Sharah-i-Qaideen-Tariq Road intersection on Wednesday (tomorrow) at 3.30pm for which it requested all segments of society at a press conference on Monday at the Karachi Press Club to join.

Former Karachi administrator Fahim Zaman said the platform is apolitical and nonpartisan. The ideas is that leftist, rightist, centralists and religious people who feel for Palestine’s pain should gather at one place and be counted as Karachiites.