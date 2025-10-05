World Memon Organization roadshow kicks off in USA

DALLAS: The World Memon Organization (WMO) Roadshow has officially begun in Dallas, United States of America (USA).

The event was graced by Salman Iqbal, President of the World Memon Organization and President and CEO of ARY Network, who attended as the chief guest.

In his address, Salman Iqbal said that the purpose of organizing the roadshows is to bring together all WMO chapters and the Memon community based in the United States, fostering unity and collaboration.

WMO envisions a world where Memons and Muslims, enriched by education, health, stability, and dignity, lead meaningful lives that inspire harmony and progress.

For generations, Memons have upheld the values of compassion, unity, and service to humanity. WMO continues this legacy by integrating ancestral wisdom with modern solutions to address today’s challenges