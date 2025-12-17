World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz leaves longtime coach Juan Ferrero

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz is leaving his longtime coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, after seven hugely successful years together, who schooled him to top the men’s tennis world during the partnership.

Carlos Alcaraz posted a message on his social media platforms announcing the decision to terminate their partnership on Wednesday. In a different statement, Ferrero expressed gratitude to his apprentice and showed his desire that he “could have continued.”

Carlos Alcaraz won six Grand Slams: two French Open titles, two Wimbledon titles, and two US Opens, while coached by Ferrero when he was fifteen years old. Eight Masters 1000 trophies were among the 24 tour-level titles he accumulated.

“After more than seven years together, Juanki and I have decided to bring our chapter together as coach and player to an end,” the top-ranked superstar Alcaraz penned, adding, “Thank you for turning childhood dreams into reality. We started this journey when I was barely a kid, and throughout all this time, you’ve accompanied me on an incredible journey, on and off the court. I’ve enjoyed every single step with you immensely.”

Following winning the US Open in 2022 at the age of 19, Alcaraz became the youngest player to top the ATP ranking alongside Juan Carlos Ferrero.

“Today is a difficult day,” Juan Carlos Ferrero stated. “One of those when it’s hard to find the right words. Saying goodbye is never easy, especially when there are so many shared experiences behind it. We have worked hard, grown together, and shared unforgettable moments.”

However, the 22-year-old Alcaraz did not specify if he would hire a new mentor as a replacement. Meanwhile, Samuel Lopez was brought on by Alcaraz to collaborate with Ferrero last year.

After assisting Alcazar in regaining the top rank, Ferrero and Lopez were voted coaches of the year in the ATP awards earlier this month. Alcazar concluded the season with eight titles, including trophies from Roland-Garros and the US Open, and won a career-high and season-leading 71 matches.