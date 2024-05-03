World Press Freedom Day: Blinken urges global action to safeguard press freedom

WASHINGTON: United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday underscored the crucial role of journalism in democratic societies, emphasising the need to protect journalists amidst unprecedented dangers.

In a statement marking World Press Freedom Day, Blinken highlighted the alarming rise in journalist fatalities in 2023, urging nations to address the growing threats faced by media professionals.

He condemned the use of disinformation and propaganda by authoritarian regimes and non-state actors to suppress free speech and obstruct journalists’ efforts to uphold transparency and accountability.

Moreover, Blinken expressed concerns over the targeting of individual journalists by governments, citing the misuse of commercial spyware and surveillance technologies. He called for concerted efforts to safeguard journalists and reiterated the United States’ steadfast support for a free and independent media worldwide.

On this World Press Freedom Day, Blinken’s message resonates as a call to action for nations to prioritize the protection of journalists and uphold the fundamental principles of press freedom.

Meanwhile just two days ago before the World Press Freedom Day ARY News reporter faces threats for questioning Indian Government actions at US State Department.

During a press briefing at the US State Department, ARY News Correspondent Jahanzaib Ali, found himself at the receiving end of death threats and online harassment following his inquiries into Indian actions.

Jahanzaib Ali’s questioning, aimed at exposing Indian activities, drew ire from Indian agents and supporters.

The catalyst for the threats came after Jahanzaib Ali referred to a speech by Indian Prime Minister Modi, highlighting concerns about violence under the current Indian government.

This questioning was perceived as unacceptable by Indian authorities, leading to demands for the closure of Jahanzaib Ali’s YouTube channel and threats against his safety.

Modi’s government escalated the situation by pressuring YouTube to classify Jahanzaib Ali’s channel as a national security issue, resulting in restricted access to his content in India. Additionally, he faced a barrage of threatening calls and social media harassment, with demands to assassinate him.

Journalistic organizations condemned the threats against ARY Reporter and urged Indian authorities to allow journalists to carry out their work without interference.