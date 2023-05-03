Wednesday, May 3, 2023
World Press Freedom Day: PM paid rich tribute to journalists

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has paid rich tribute to the journalists around the world on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a message posted on the social media platform Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote that the work of Pakistani journalists in particular is commendable as they are providing awareness and education to the nation.

The Prime Minister stated that journalists work in an environment that is often filled with challenges and risks, yet they never shirk their responsibilities.

Shahbaz Sharif further stated that the watchdog role of the press has helped to create the theories of democracy and transparent governance.

