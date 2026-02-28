World warns against Mideast war as US-Iran conflict flares

Countries around the world voiced fear of a Middle East conflagration after the United States and Israel carried out strikes on Iran on Saturday, triggering retaliation from Tehran, which targeted US bases in the region.

– UN: ‘See reason’ –

The United Nations’ human rights chief condemned the US-Israeli strikes and Iran’s response, warning further attacks “would only result in “death, destruction and human misery”.

“I call for restraint and implore all parties to see reason,” Volker Turk said in a statement.

– Russia: Nuclear ‘catastrophe’ –

Russia slammed the US and Israeli strikes on Iran, and argued they were “bringing the region to the brink of a humanitarian, economic, and — this cannot be ruled out — radiological catastrophe”.

– China: ‘Immediate halt’ –

China urged “an immediate halt to military actions”, with Beijing’s foreign ministry insisting that “Iran’s national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity should be respected”.

– Qatar: ‘Right to respond’ –

Qatar, which hosts a US military base, condemned an Iranian missile attack on its territory and warned it “reserves its full right to respond to this attack”.

– EU: ‘Ensure nuclear safety’ –

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen stressed it was “critical” to “ensure nuclear safety” after the US indicated Iran’s atomic sites were in its crosshairs.

– Norway: Israel broke international law –

Norway’s foreign minister argued that Israel’s strikes on Iran broke international law, noting that “a pre-emptive attack would require the existence of an imminent threat”.

– India: ‘Dialogue and diplomacy’ –

India’s foreign ministry insisted that “dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued” while the “sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected”.

– UK-France-Germany slam Iran –

Britain, France and Germany jointly condemned Iran’s retaliatory strikes, with the UK government also expressing fears the situation could escalate “into a wider regional conflict”.

The countries said that none of them had taken part in the US-Israeli operation.

Urging a halt to the “dangerous” escalation, French President Emmanuel Macron also called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council.

– Lebanon: Won’t be dragged into war –

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam vowed his country would not be dragged into war, after Israel announced it was carrying out strikes targeting Iran proxy Hezbollah in south Lebanon amid the Iran operation.

– Shah’s son: ‘Final victory’ near –

Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s last shah and a leading critic of Tehran, claimed “final victory” was near following the strikes. “Together we can take back and rebuild Iran,” said Pahlavi — who lives in exile in the United States.

– Egypt: ‘Grave risks’ –

Egypt’s foreign ministry said it “strongly condemns Iran’s targeting of the unity and territorial integrity of brotherly Arab states”, warning of “the grave risks this poses to the security and stability of Arab states”.

– Turkey: ‘Cease hostilities’ –

Turkey’s foreign ministry urged “all parties to cease hostilities immediately” as the conflict “risks the future of our region and global stability”.

– Jordan: Defend itself –

Jordan’s government urged de-escalation while warning it will defend the kingdom’s interests “with all its might”. A government spokesman said the country was not part of the conflict.

– Hamas: US-Israel ‘aggression’ –

Palestinian militant group and Iran ally Hamas condemned the United States and Israel’s “aggression” towards Tehran, calling it “a direct assault on the entire region”.

– Ukraine: Oust ‘terrorist regime’ –

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky argued the strikes on Iran created an opportunity for the Iranian people to oust the “terrorist regime” in Tehran.

– Red Cross: ‘Dangerous chain reaction’ –

International Committee of the Red Cross President Mirjana Spoljaric warned that the “military escalation in the Middle East is igniting a dangerous chain reaction across the region, with potentially devastating consequences for civilians”.

– African Union: Stability at risk –

The African Union called “for restraint, urgent de-escalation and sustained dialogue” after the strikes, warning that conflict could risk harming people on the continent.