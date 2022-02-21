Monday, February 21, 2022
World’s biggest NFT platform OpenSea hacked

In a tweet on Sunday, the co-founder of the world’s biggest NFT market OpenSea announced to start an investigation following a “phishing attack” on the platform.

The co-founder of OpenSea Devin Finzer took to Twitter to share information and settle the unrest among users.

Finzer said that they don’t believe that the attack is connected to the OpenSea website. It appears 32 users thus far have signed a malicious payload from an attacker, and some of their NFTs were stolen, he added.

“The attack doesn’t appear to be active at this point — we haven’t seen any malicious activity from the attacker’s account in 2 hours. Some of the NFTs have been returned,” Finzer added.
Devin also warned OpenSea users about signing messages and asked them to always ‘double-check that you are interacting with https://opensea.io in their browser when you sign messages.

He also rejected rumours about a $200 million hack and asked affected users to DM @opensea_support so that they can investigate the matter thoroughly.


 

