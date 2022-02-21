World’s biggest NFT platform OpenSea hacked

In a tweet on Sunday, the co-founder of the world’s biggest NFT market OpenSea announced to start an investigation following a “phishing attack” on the platform.

The co-founder of OpenSea Devin Finzer took to Twitter to share information and settle the unrest among users.

We are actively investigating rumors of an exploit associated with OpenSea related smart contracts. This appears to be a phishing attack originating outside of OpenSea’s website. Do not click links outside of https://t.co/3qvMZjxmDB. — OpenSea (@opensea) February 20, 2022

Finzer said that they don’t believe that the attack is connected to the OpenSea website. It appears 32 users thus far have signed a malicious payload from an attacker, and some of their NFTs were stolen, he added.

I know you’re all worried. We’re running an all hands on deck investigation, but I want to take a minute to share the facts as I see them: — Devin Finzer (dfinzer.eth) (@dfinzer) February 20, 2022

“The attack doesn’t appear to be active at this point — we haven’t seen any malicious activity from the attacker’s account in 2 hours. Some of the NFTs have been returned,” Finzer added.

Devin also warned OpenSea users about signing messages and asked them to always ‘double-check that you are interacting with https://opensea.io in their browser when you sign messages.

He also rejected rumours about a $200 million hack and asked affected users to DM @opensea_support so that they can investigate the matter thoroughly.

If you are an affected user, please DM @opensea_support so that we can thoroughly investigate — we’d love your help. — Devin Finzer (dfinzer.eth) (@dfinzer) February 20, 2022





