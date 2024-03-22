First-ever “Dragon Ball” theme park to be built in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s authorities announced to construction of the first “Dragon Ball” theme park of the world in Qiddiya, the entertainment and tourism project in Riyadh.

According to a statement made by Qiddiya Investment Company, the park will span over 500,000 square meters. The park would have seven zones that replicate several famous locations from the original series, such as Beerus’ Planet, Kame House, and Capsule Corporation.

Every adventure with Goku from the start of the series to “Dragon Ball Super” will be available for visitors to join.

Additionally, there will be a 70-meter-tall statue of the series’ mystical dragon, Shenron, that houses a sizable rollercoaster.

The park will also have several eateries and hotel options. Qiddiya also uploaded a video showcasing the park to its YouTube channel.

In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Qiddiya initiated in 2019 is a massive entertainment and tourism project. It is a component of the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative, which attempts to broaden the country’s economy.