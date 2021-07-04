Sunday, July 4, 2021
World’s first glass-bottomed sky train rolled out, video goes viral

BEIJING: China has rolled out the world’s first-ever glass-bottomed sky train, enabling commuters to take a 270-degree view of the picturesque landscape of the country.

According to the details, the glass-bottomed sky train has glass paneling on three sides, offering passengers on board a stunning 270-degree view. The train runs on renewable energy and it can travel at a speed of 80 km/hr.

 

The maximum capacity of one carriage is 120 people. The train tops out at 80 kilometers per hour and costs only about one-sixth to one-eighth of a regular subway, CGTN reported.

As per the company, the vehicle will function as a suspended rail train and operate using a lithium battery power pack. As against the subway or light rail, the air-rail project merges the features of tourist traffic as well as sightseeing.

