World’s first glass-bottomed sky train rolled out, video goes viral

BEIJING: China has rolled out the world’s first-ever glass-bottomed sky train, enabling commuters to take a 270-degree view of the picturesque landscape of the country.

According to the details, the glass-bottomed sky train has glass paneling on three sides, offering passengers on board a stunning 270-degree view. The train runs on renewable energy and it can travel at a speed of 80 km/hr.

The maximum capacity of one carriage is 120 people. The train tops out at 80 kilometers per hour and costs only about one-sixth to one-eighth of a regular subway, CGTN reported.

As per the company, the vehicle will function as a suspended rail train and operate using a lithium battery power pack. As against the subway or light rail, the air-rail project merges the features of tourist traffic as well as sightseeing.