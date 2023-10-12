World’s Largest Gold Mines

Gold has never lost its lustre. Many attempts were made to reduce the value of gold in human activity but it has remained very valid. Currently gold is the most hoarded mineral in the world and is widely accepted as the most credible collateral in socio-economic life in the world.

Till some decades ago it was the peg national currencies was attached to revealing the importance assigned to it. Despite long-standing use of gold, somehow it still is found in the world in good deal of abundance. Some gold mines producing this mineral are indeed huge and provide plenty of gold.

Carlin Trend – Nevada (United States)

Its length is 1.4 km and it belongs to Newmont Corporation. There are about 1,000 workers to mine the precious metal and it produces 7 million ounces of gold, the first gold district in the U.S. by quantity.

Muruntau – Navoiy (Uzbekistan)

It is an open pit quarry measuring 3.35 kilometers, 2.7 kilometers wide and 560 meters deep. It is a deposit discovered in 1958 and activated in 1969. It belongs to the national company Navoi Mining and Metallurgical Combinat and produces over 2.2 million ounces troy of gold.

Olimpiada – Krasnojarsk (Russia)

This is the most productive mine in the area, also one of the most enormous in the world. It measures 1.1 kilometers, and belongs to the national company Polyu. More than 6,000 workers are employed, and nearly 1.4 million ounces troy of gold are mined.

Grasberg – Irian Jaya (New Guinea)

It is the largest mine in the world by gold present, and the second largest by copper. It is located over 4,000 meters above sea level. It is owned 67.3 per cent by the Americans of Freeport McMoRan, 13 per cent by the Anglo-Australian Rio Tinto Group and 9.3 per cent by the Indonesian government, employs about 19,500 workers and produces over 1.1 million ounces troy of gold.

TauTona – Witwatersrand (South Africa)

It is located between 1,700 and 1,800 meters above sea level, and has about 800 kilometers of tunnels up to 3.9 kilometers deep, making it the deepest mine in the world. The owner of the mine is the South African company AngloGold Ashanti, employs about 5600 workers and produces 290,000 ounces troy of gold.

Lihir – Lihir (Papua New Guinea)

In operation since 1997, it is one of the most impressive in Southeast Asia. It is located inside a volcano 2,300 meters above sea level and, because of its proximity to the sea, requires powerful pumps to prevent flooding. It is 99.86 per cent owned by the Australian company Newcrest Mining, employs about 4,500 workers and produces 187,000 ounces troy of gold.