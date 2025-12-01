World’s largest Markhor sculpture installed in Kaghan Valley

KAGHAN: World’s largest Markhor sculpture has been installed at the most beautiful spot of Kaghan Valley, Bata Kundi, ARY News reported.

The massive sculpture of the national animal has been placed at the scenic tourist site of Shah Daoud Palace in Bata Kundi.

Speaking to ARY News Mansehra correspondent Tahir Shehzad, the creator of the sculpture, Engineer Muhammad Shehzad, said that the Markhor is the region’s most magnificent symbol, and the artwork aims to highlight its importance.

According to Engineer Muhammad Shehzad, the towering sculpture stands 105 feet high and 38 feet wide, and its construction took five years to complete.

The structure will not only represent Pakistan’s natural beauty but will also promote the identity and conservation significance of the Markhor, the national animal of Pakistan.

In Pakistan, Markhors are found in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province’s Chitral, Kohistan and Kalam regions, as well as the Gilgit-Baltistan region, the Balochistan province and parts of Azad Kashmir.

Pakistan is well-known for its markhor, which is distinguished by its nimble and sure-footed nature, as well as its long winter coat and massive spiral horns that can reach more than 1.5m (150 inches) in length on males.

They inhabit the highest mountains and can be found in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province’s Chitral, Kohistan, and Kalam regions, as well as the northern Gilgit-Baltistan region.