These are the world’s most powerful passports to have in 2025

The Singaporean passport is the most powerful in the world, having visa-free entry to 195 out of 227 international countries followed by Japan’s which gets visa-free travel to 193 nations, according to the Henley Passport Index 2025.

The index evaluates 199 passports’ ability to enter 227 countries without a visa. A score of 1 is generated for that passport if no visa is needed. A score of 0 is given in cases where a passport bearer has to get a government-approved electronic visa (e-Visa) prior to departing the country or if a visa is necessary.

Six European nations—France, Germany, Italy, and Spain—along with Finland and South Korea, ranked third in the index as passport holders of these countries enjoy visa-free entry to 192 nations.

According to the Henley Passport Index 2025, Pakistan ranked 103rd with visa-free entry to 33 nations. Bangladesh, Somalia, Nepal, Libya, and Palestine rank higher than it. India is ranked 85th, as 57 out 227 countries grant visa-free entry Indian nationals

Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Netherlands, Norway and Sweden jointly hold fourth position in the index with visa-free entry to 191 countries .

Belgium, New Zealand, Portugal, Switzerland, United Kingdom and Australia are fifth in the index while the United States ranked ninth.