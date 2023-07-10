World’s most venomous plant ‘Gympie-Gympie’ arrives in UK

World’s most dangerous plant, the Gympie-Gympie, which can cause suicidal thoughts has arrived in the United Kingdom (UK).

The plant named Gympie-Gympie sting so strong that it can make people have thoughts of hurting themselves. The pain is so intense that people feel like getting electrocuted and burned at the same time.

Gympie-Gympie is kept in special gardens Under normal circumstances, but one daring local in the UK decided to grow the plant in their own home.

The dangerous Gympie-Gympie plant has been placed in a secure place called Alnwick Garden’s Poison Garden, after retrieving it from his house.

Naturally, Gympie Gympie can be found in the rainforests of Australia and Indonesia. In 1866, it was reported that a road surveyor’s horse got stung by it.

In 2020, a tiny house plant with just four leaves was sold for a whopping £4,000. The plant is a variegated rhaphidophora tetrasperma or philodendron minima. The plant is rare with leaves that are half green and half yellow.

The plant’s uniqueness sparked the bidding on New Zealand’s trading site Trade Me. The winning bid turned out to be NZ $8,150 (Rs 4.02 lakh).

The highest price paid for a plant on the website before this bid was NZ $1,650.

The listing which had over 8,000 views described the plant as “extremely rare”. It “had four leaves with stunning yellow variegation on every leaf.”

Variegation is the appearance of differently coloured zones in the leaves. Variegated plants are not only rare but they also grow slower than the non-variegated sorts. They rarely occur in nature because variegation is not all that good for the plant.