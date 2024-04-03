World’s oldest man dies at 114

Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, the world’s oldest man, passed away at the age of 114, on Tuesday (Apr 2), officials and relatives said.

“Juan Vicente Perez Mora has transcended into eternity at 114 years of age,” Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on social media platform X.

Pérez was certified by the Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest man in 2022.

A huge family made up of 11 loving kids, 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren have been left behind by him.