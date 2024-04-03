World’s oldest man dies at 114

Juan Vicente Pérez Mora, the world’s oldest man, passed away at the age of 114, on Tuesday (Apr 2), officials and relatives said.
“Juan Vicente Perez Mora has transcended into eternity at 114 years of age,” Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on social media platform X.
Pérez was certified by the Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest man in 2022.
A huge family made up of 11 loving kids, 41 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren have been left behind by him.
“Our dear Juan Vicente Perez Mora, today with deep sadness and pain we say goodbye to you, to that archetype of a man from Tachira, humble, hard-working, peaceful, enthusiastic about family and tradition,” said Freddy Bernal, the governor of Táchira, where the 114-year-old lived.
About Pérez’s life
Pérez was born in the town of El Cobre on May 27, 1909, and was the ninth of 10 children. The 114-year-old went on to become a father of 11 and reportedly had 42 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 12 great-great-grandchildren.
He was married to Ediofina del Rosario García for 60 years until she passed away in 1997.
Pérez, when he won the record in 2022, attributed his longevity to “working hard, resting on holidays, going to bed early, drinking a glass of aguardiente every day, loving God, and always carrying him in his heart,” according to Guinness.