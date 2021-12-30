Worst Movies of The Year 2021

The Year 2021 was quite eventful when it comes to films, serials and web shows with many projects receiving praise for the production and casting choice. There are films that missed the mark and became headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Here we take a look at these films that got poor ratings from the fans and critics alike.

1. The Eternals

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a franchise loved by its fans and the expectations of its projects are extremely high. The Eternals, on the other hand, did not live up to its name and the superhero film – that had an ensemble cast of actors like Angelina Jolie, Kit Harrington and Kumail Nanjiani – turned out to be a complete mess.

2. Tom and Jerry

The fans of the iconic comedy franchise Tom and Jerry were in for a surprise after coming to know that a live-action – which also featured the versatile actor Chloe Grace Moretz would be featured. The logic behind the creation made no sense whatsoever and was solely for children to buy the franchise’s merchandise and food items.

3. House of Gucci

House of Gucci, which is about the fight for supremacy in the family of the Italian fashion brand Gucci, makes it way into the list not because of the story or characterization but for the dialogue and speaking the Italian accent. The team of veteran actors with the likes of Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Selma Hayek is way off their objective in this one.

4. Bliss

Bliss, starring Owen Wilson, leaves the audience confused about what its plot really is about. The film, which seems to be a ripoff of the action-philosophic film franchise The Matrix, makes it ambiguous and fails to leave a good impression. 5. Awake As the world reels from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. This year, we saw several virus-based films that hit the mark such as In The Same Breath and 76 Days but Awake was way off from the list. The film Starring Gina Rodriguez, whose character is seen exploring the United States for a cure, gets the audience bored in its first 20 minutes

