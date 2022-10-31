‘Would not tolerate a word against national institutions’ – Karachi Traders

KARACHI: The business community of the metropolitan, in a press conference on Monday, ensured their support and faith in the armed forces of the country, saying they would not tolerate anything against national institutions, ARY News reported.

Traders of Karachi held a joint press conference at the Karachi Press Club (KPC) to express their support for the armed forces of the country. ‘Would not tolerate a word against national institutions’, said the traders.

Former Chief CPLC Ahmed Chenoy, Former Deputy Mayor Tariq Hassan, Zubair Tufail, Khalid Tuaab, Sharjeel Goplani, Rizwan Irfan and others participated in the presser.

Ahmed Chinoy said that the armed forces of the country have always stepped up and helped the nation in an hour of need. Damage to the armed forces would mean damage to the country’s internal and external security, he added.

All political parties should sit and find a way to resolve the country’s issues, he added.

Political leaders of the country should formulate a charter of the economy for the next 10-15 years, said industrialist Khalid Tuaab.

Traders’ leader Sharjeel Goplani said that they would not tolerate anything against the country’s armed forces. Armed forces are our red line, said Trade leader Rizwan Irfan.

