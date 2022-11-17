Wreckage of Abhinandan’s MiG-21 catches the eye at IDEAS-22

KARACHI: The tail section and other debris of the Indian MiG-21 fighter jet which was shot down by PAF pilots over Azad Jammu and Kashmir during February 27 stand-off in 2019 are displayed at International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2022 in Karachi.

Pakistan had shot down two Indian fighter jets on February 27 that attempted to violate its airspace and captured an Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman who was released on March 1 as a “peace gesture”.

The wreckage of his MiG21 fighter jet, that was blown up by the PAF aircraft in a dogfight on February 27 has been put on display at the defense exhibition that began in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi on Tuesday.

IDEAS is a defence exhibition which brings together the defence industry’s players across the globe to showcase the latest technological innovations.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the 11th edition of the exhibition, which will continue till Friday.

Over 500 international defense manufacturers and over 260 delegates from 64 countries are taking part in the four-day defense exhibition, a leading defense expo in South Asia.

