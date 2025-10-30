Wrestler Hasan Ali claims bronze at Asian Youth Games

Pakistan’s emerging wrestler Hasan Ali clinched a bronze medal after displaying an outstanding performance in the Beach Wrestling event at the Asian Youth Games 2025, held at Sama Bay, Bahrain.

Throughout the beach wrestling event, Hasan delivered impressive performances and won a medal in the 70kg category. Notably, this is Pakistan’s contingent’s first individual medal.

During the group match, Hasan outplayed the Korean and Jordan’s opponent. However, he lost to an Iranian opponent in the semi-final.

Pakistan’s second wrestler, Abdul Rehman, will compete for bronze after losing to an Iranian fighter with a score of 3-0.

Ahead of the event, the Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) conducted a two-month national training camp in Gujranwala, focusing on technique, endurance, and mental conditioning under the supervision of coach and secretary general Inam Butt.

For the unversed, Pakistan has sent a 53-member contingent to the Asian Youth Games 2025, which are being held in Bahrain from October 22 to 31.

The country has already secured a bronze and silver medal in Kabaddi and Volleyball, respectively.

Notably, the Asian Youth Games 2025 mark the third edition of the multi-sport event, featuring young athletes from across the continent competing in a wide range of disciplines.