Written order issued in Islamabad fatal car accident case

ISLAMABAD: The District and Sessions Court on Saturday issued a written order in the case involving the death of two girls who were killed after being hit by a black sports utility vehicle (SUV).

Judicial Magistrate Shaista Khan Kundi issued the order, stating that the legal heirs of both victims have forgiven the accused. According to the order, affidavits confirming a settlement were submitted to the court by the victims’ families.

The order further stated that the heirs raised no objection if the accused is acquitted after being granted bail.

It is noteworthy that last Saturday, Magistrate Shaista Khan Kundi had ordered the release on bail of the accused, Abuzar, after the victims’ families appeared before the court and recorded their statements confirming that they had pardoned him.

According to police, the two girls were travelling on a scooter when a speeding vehicle struck them, killing both on the spot.

The victims were identified as 26-year-old Samreen Hussain and 27-year-old Tabinda Batool.

Earlier, a viral video surfaced showing a woman being brutally assaulted at a massage center in Islamabad, where the owners, along with their accomplices, reportedly cut her hair, ARY News reported.

In the viral video, the massage center owner can be seen cutting the woman’s hair while other individuals, including another woman, stand nearby. The footage has quickly gone viral on social media, sparking outrage among the public.

Following the viral clip, SSP Operations took notice and ordered the immediate registration of a case against the suspects, along with their arrest.

The SSP emphasized that violence against women will not be tolerated under any circumstances and assured strict action against the perpetrators.