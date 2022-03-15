WWE legend Scott Hall aka Razor Ramon passes away at 63

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend and Hall of Famer Scott Hall, also known as Razor Ramon, passed away aged 63 on Monday.

The WWE legend, who was inducted twice in the Hall of Fame, suffered a hip injury in February and had severe health complications during surgery for having it repaired.

Kevin Nash, his tag team partner and best friend, had earlier written that the deceased was on life support. Scott Hall’s other close friend Sean Waltman announced it was removed.

The professional wrestlers remembered the late superstar on their social media platforms.

Scott Hall, pulling for you my friend.

Stay strong!

We need the “bad guy” back in the game 💪🏾🙏🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 13, 2022

I’m gutted…Lost a brother I love you Scott!!

I’ll see you down the road…#BuddySystem pic.twitter.com/Qx2he0TetS — Triple H (@TripleH) March 15, 2022

Scott Hall was a towering figure among his contemporaries – a legend inside and outside the ring. My deepest condolences to his friends, family and everyone who loved him.#RIPScottHall https://t.co/dDRd88DGjz — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 15, 2022

So many prayers for Scott Hall and his family right now. The wrestling community is a very strong family and near or far, we have each others backs. Times like these are never easy but I do know there are so many incredible people waiting for you on the other side, ‘Bad Guy.’ 💜 pic.twitter.com/KGTpWR44BR — Nattie (@NatbyNature) March 15, 2022

Heart breaking, HUGE loss. He definitely made us all better – helped me with that one-of-a-kind Scott Hall insight. So many “Too Sweet” memories. Scott – you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Y2duSyrxlY — Sting (@Sting) March 15, 2022

Scott Hall is one of the most celebrated superstars. He achieved success not only in WWE but in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and IMPACT Wrestling.

He became the first WWE star to have won the WWF Intercontinental Championship four times. He was first inducted in the Hall of Fame individually and as a stable member of the New World Order.

“The Bad Guy” is a two-time Slammy Award winner as well.

During his time in the WCW, he won the WCW World Television Championship, WCW United States Heavyweight Championship, WCW World Tag Team Championship and World War 3.

