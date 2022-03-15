Tuesday, March 15, 2022
Web Desk

WWE legend Scott Hall aka Razor Ramon passes away at 63

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend and Hall of Famer Scott Hall, also known as Razor Ramon, passed away aged 63 on Monday.

The WWE legend, who was inducted twice in the Hall of Fame, suffered a hip injury in February and had severe health complications during surgery for having it repaired.

Kevin Nash, his tag team partner and best friend, had earlier written that the deceased was on life support. Scott Hall’s other close friend Sean Waltman announced it was removed.

The professional wrestlers remembered the late superstar on their social media platforms.

Scott Hall is one of the most celebrated superstars. He achieved success not only in WWE but in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and IMPACT Wrestling.

 

He became the first WWE star to have won the WWF Intercontinental Championship four times. He was first inducted in the Hall of Fame individually and as a stable member of the New World Order.

“The Bad Guy” is a two-time Slammy Award winner as well.

During his time in the WCW, he won the WCW World Television Championship, WCW United States Heavyweight Championship, WCW World Tag Team Championship and World War 3.

Web Desk

