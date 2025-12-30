WWE Raw Results: Raw ends the year with new champions

WWE Raw Results: In a thrilling triple threat match, Stephanie Vaquer defended the WWE Women’s Championship against Raquel Rodriguez and Nikki Bella in the opening event. Each competitor came dangerously close to winning in a bout marked by several shifts in momentum. While Rodriguez controlled long stretches with her power advantage, Bella relied on quickness and cunning. Ultimately, Vaquer capitalized on an opening to pin Bella and retain her title. The post-match mayhem intensified when Asuka and Kairi Sane confronted the champion, but Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY stormed the ring to even the odds, setting the stage for future clashes.

Next, Gunther easily overpowered R-Truth, securing a dominant submission victory. This convincing win further cemented Gunther’s standing as one of Raw’s most formidable competitors.

Later in the evening, Rey Mysterio challenged Austin Theory while Logan Paul watched closely from ringside. Although the match moved at a frantic pace, outside interference ultimately dictated the finish. Paul tripped Rey as he attempted to set up the 619, leading to a disqualification win for Mysterio. After Theory and Paul continued their assault post-match, Penta rushed to the ring to make the save.

The simmering feud between Maxxine Dupri and Becky Lynch escalated during a heated verbal encounter. Lynch dismissed her rival’s recent momentum as transient, but Dupri reminded “The Man” that she had already forced her to submit in a previous meeting. Security was forced to intervene before the altercation turned physical.

In the main event, AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defended the WWE World Tag Team Championships against The Usos. Both teams displayed incredible chemistry in a high-stakes match filled with near-falls. Styles and Lee seemed on the verge of retaining after a series of tandem maneuvers, but The Usos countered with expert coordination. Jey Uso secured the pinfall following a decisive double-team sequence, crowning The Usos as the new World Tag Team Champions.

As the final image of 2025, Raw concluded with The Usos celebrating in the ring, hoisting their newly won championships high.