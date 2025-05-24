X down for tens of thousands of US users

Elon Musk’s X was down for tens of thousands of users in the United States on Saturday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 25,000 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform as of 8:39 a.m. EDT (1239 GMT), according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Twitter’s rebranding to X is a significant transformation led by its new owner, Elon Musk. The change reflects a broader vision to transform the platform into a super app, integrating features beyond short-form posts, such as payments, long-form content, and enhanced user interaction tools. This shift aims to position X as a central hub for real-time information, entertainment, and commerce, competing with other major platforms.

The rebranding process involved a complete overhaul of Twitter’s logo, color scheme, and branding elements, replacing the iconic blue bird with a stylized “X” logo. The new design symbolizes the platform’s evolution and Musk’s vision for an “everything app.” The rebranding has also been accompanied by changes in the platform’s functionality, including the introduction of new features and the modification of existing ones.

The transformation into X has generated mixed reactions from users, with some embracing the change and others expressing nostalgia for the Twitter brand. Despite the controversy, the rebranding reflects Elon Musk’s ambition to push the boundaries of what the platform can achieve, making it more versatile and aligned with modern digital needs. The success of X will depend on its ability to balance innovation with user trust and maintain its role as a leading platform for global communication.