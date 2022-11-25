X-ray image captures cat in passenger’s luggage

In an unusual incident, security staff at the John F. Kennedy International Airport captured a cat in the luggage bag of passenger.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) noticed something unusual when they were monitoring the luggage of a passenger. Initially, when the X-ray was carried out it seemed like an animal.

To everyone’s surprise, a big orange alive cat was found When the luggage was opened.

We’re letting the cat out of the bag on a hiss-toric find. This CATch had our baggage screening officers @JFKairport saying, “Come on meow”! Feline like you have travel questions reach out to our furiends @AskTSA. They’re available every day, from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (ET). pic.twitter.com/LpIkLbAgzC — TSA (@TSA) November 22, 2022

Luckily, the cat did not suffocate inside the closed baggage.

Right after the incident the security administration was able to find out the owner of the luggage.

He told the TSA that one of his family members owns the cat. The man was able to rebook another flight for the next day so he could take the cat home.

