X restored in Pakistan following Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has restored access to X, formerly known as Twitter without VPNs, lifting restriction on the social media platform.

Users on X reported that the social media platform is accessible without the use of proxy services.

It is worth mentioning here that X (formerly know as Twitter) was reportedly banned in Pakistan and was inaccessible without VPNs.

The development came at the time when India attacked Pakistan at several location in Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Ahmedpur Sharqia Bagh and Muridke. The DG ISPR said that the “cowardly” act will not go unpunished.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the Pakistani Air Force was quick to respond, activating its defense systems and preventing any Indian aircraft from penetrating Pakistani airspace.

In a swift and decisive response to India’s “cowardly” missile attack, Pakistan’s military shot down five Indian aircraft and destroyed an Indian brigade headquarter.

Pakistan’s armed forces are giving a befitting response to India’s misadventure.

As per the latest development, Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif confirmed martyrdom of twenty six Pakistanis and injuries to 46 others in Indian strikes.

In a late-night press conference, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt. General Ahmed Sharif, confirmed that eight Pakistani civilians were martyred and 35 others injured following 24 Indian strikes across six different locations in Pakistan.