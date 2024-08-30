X set to get new video conferencing feature

In a bid to expand its features and take on established players in the video conferencing space, X, formerly known as Twitter, is developing a video conferencing tool.

The platform, owned by Elon Musk, has already tested the feature during an internal company conference, receiving positive feedback from employees.

According to Chris Park, an X official, the video conferencing tool will allow users to instantly start or schedule new video meetings, similar to services like Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams.

Hosts will be able to set a unique code for each video meeting, enabling others to join the conference.

While the exact launch date and availability of the feature are unclear, it is likely that X will introduce it to users in the near future.

However, it is uncertain whether the feature will be available to all users or only those who pay a monthly fee, as most new features from X are now limited to subscription program members.

Elon Musk’s reaction to Chris Park’s post, a fire emoji, suggests that the new feature has received his formal confirmation.