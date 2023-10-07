31.9 C
X tests game streaming, live shopping features

Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has started to test game streaming and live shopping features.

Elon Musk, X’s owner, posted a video of himself playing Diablo IV on the platform, demonstrating the new features of the X video game streamer system.

Musk wrote: “Tested the X video game streamer system last night. It works! Will try to complete a Tier 100 Nightmare Dungeon tonight live on this platform.”

The X broadcast lasted 52 minutes, of which the first dozen were spent setting up the stream.

The event, which was not advertised by Musk, was watched by a total of 20,000 people, with a peak of 1,300 concurrent viewer.

Separately, the social media platform X has announced a new partnership with Paris Hilton to experiment with live shopping features.

