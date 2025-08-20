Microsoft announces ROG Xbox Ally release date

Microsoft has announced the release date for Asus ROG Xbox Ally gaming consoles, but fell short of announcing the pricing.

The tech giant confirmed development on the handheld consoles during the Xbox Games Showcase in the Summer Game Fest in June this year.

Per the description, “The Xbox Ally offers great value for anyone looking to take their favourite games wherever they want to play, whether it’s Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Gears of War: Reloaded, Lies of P, South of Midnight, or many more. It’s powered by the AMD Ryzen Z2 A Processor—balancing performance and power consumption to maximise battery life without sacrificing gameplay quality—16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.”

Microsoft has now confirmed that both Asus ROG Xbox Ally and X will be launched on October 16, as per a report by The Verge.

However, the company refused to announce the price for the two handheld gaming consoles.

In a statement, Microsoft and Asus said that they needed time to figure out the pricing amid the overall macro-economic situation.

Microsoft, however, announced plans to introduce a handheld compatibility programme to identify games optimised for the new Xbox Ally devices.

Meanwhile, rumours have emerged that the ROG Asus Xbox Ally will launch at $699, while the Xbox Ally X will cost $1,049.

While these figures are mere speculations, Microsoft has affirmed that it will announce pricing and preorder information “in the coming weeks.”

The company plans to launch the upcoming handheld gaming consoles in several countries, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, China, Finland, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and United States among others.