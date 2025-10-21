Xbox confirms next-generation console is in development

Microsoft has announced that its next-generation hardware is currently in development. In a conversation with Variety, Xbox President Sarah Bond discussed the company’s collaboration with ROG on the ROG Xbox Ally handheld.

She insisted the firm was “100 percent looking at making [Xbox hardware] in the future,” too.

She described the high demand for the device as “overwhelming” but affirmed that the company is fully committed to developing new Xbox hardware in the future.

“We saw an opportunity to innovate and offer gamers another choice, alongside our next-gen hardware. We have also announced a partnership with AMD. We are always attentive to the desires of players and creators; when there’s a demand for innovation, we will deliver,” the Xbox president added.

Bond stated, ‘We are actively exploring manufacturing opportunities, with our next-gen hardware in the prototyping and design stage.’ She also mentioned an upcoming partnership with AMD related to this new hardware.

Bond explained that the company sees the new device as a way to innovate and offer gamers additional options alongside its upcoming high-end hardware.

She emphasized that Xbox is listening to the needs of players and creators and will develop innovations based on demand.

“Our goal is to provide choices: for power users seeking cutting-edge features and demanding the most from their hardware, and for casual or mobile gamers, for whom the Xbox Ally is designed,” she added.

Last week, Microsoft denied reports that US retailers had stopped selling its Xbox Series X and S consoles. This denial came after Costco reportedly seized selling Xbox consoles in both online and physical stores in the US and UK. Microsoft asserted that major chains “remain committed partners for Xbox consoles, accessories, and games.”