XChat messaging app for X users set for April 17 release

XChat is now available for pre-order on the App Store, with a listing indicating it will be available for download starting April 17. This is not the same IRC app from the early 2000s; instead, it is a dedicated messaging application built exclusively for X users.

Elon Musk, CEO of X, initially announced plans for this new direct messaging experience in mid-2025. In earlier posts, he mentioned the platform would be built on a “whole new architecture” using the Rust programming language and what he described as “Bitcoin-style” encryption. While Musk originally suggested a broader rollout last June, the feature has primarily been in limited beta testing for paid subscribers until now.

Rather than being a simple upgrade to the existing DM feature within the X app, users are receiving a standalone environment. The app allows users to chat with anyone on X and make audio or video calls across devices without needing to link a phone number.

The application is end-to-end encrypted and enables users to edit or delete messages for all participants. Security features also include a screenshot block and a disappearing message mode, allowing sensitive details to vanish within five minutes.

Additionally, XChat supports large group conversations with up to 481 members. The App Store listing promises that the experience will remain ad-free and will not track users, though security researchers note that third-party audits of these privacy claims have yet to be published.

Users can currently pre-order XChat for iPhone and iPad, which requires iOS 16.0 or later, and it will automatically download to their devices upon its official release next Friday.