Xiaomi 15 Ultra arrives with 200MP 100mm telephoto camera

Xiaomi 15 Ultra was launched today by Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi, building upon the strengths of its predecessor with significant upgrades. The new flagship boasts a cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage, promising a 45% performance boost and a 52% reduction in power consumption. Powering the device is a larger 6,000mAh battery (5,410mAh for global models), featuring an industry-leading 10% silicon carbide content, while retaining 90W wired and 80W wireless charging.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra sports a 6.73-inch 3200x1440px AMOLED display with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,200 nits. Design-wise, it comes in Black with a textured back, White with an etched surface, and a special Silver Chrome Edition, constructed from aerospace-grade glass fiber and PU leather. The frame is CNC-crafted aluminum, and the display is protected by Xiaomi’s Shield Glass 2.0, which boasts 16 times improved drop resistance. The Silver Chrome edition is slightly heavier and thicker than the standard models.

Camera enhancements are a key feature. The Leica-tuned quad-camera system includes a 50MP Sony LYT-900 main sensor with a fixed f/1.63 aperture, a 70mm f/1.8 telephoto lens, a 14mm f/2.2 ultrawide lens, and a significantly upgraded 100mm f/2.6 telephoto lens utilizing a 200MP Samsung HP9 sensor, delivering a claimed 136% increase in light capture. A 32MP selfie camera is also included. All rear cameras support 8K video recording at 30fps, and all cameras, including the front, support 4K at 60fps, with the main and 100mm telephoto cameras also offering 4K at 120fps.

Running on Android 15 with HyperOS 2, the 15 Ultra introduces an updated user interface, enhanced HyperCore technology for improved performance, and HyperAI features like AI writing and meeting transcription. Xiaomi promises four generations of Android system updates and six years of security updates.

PRICE

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra launches in China today, with prices ranging from CNY 6,499 for the 12/256GB model to CNY 7,799 for the 16GB/1TB version. Global availability is expected on Sunday. A professional imaging kit accessory is also available for CNY 999.