Xiaomi creating OS to challenge Huawei’s HarmonyOS and Google

Chinese designer and manufacturer of consumer electronics – Xiaomi – to expand its product lineup around software, announced to create its own Operating System (OS).

According to the latest reports, the Chinese tech giant – Xiaomi is developing its own operating system that is compatible with AOSP (Android Open Source Project).

The new operating system by Xiaomi could be used on a variety of devices, including tablets, smartphones, and wearables.

Notably, this new operating system will be fully compatible with the Android Open Source Project. This suggests that the operating system could be expanded beyond smartphones and may even be adapted for electronic vehicles and other products.

It is pertinent to mention here that, before Xiaomi, Huawei was the first Chinese phone company making its own operating system.

Observers suggest Xiaomi will initially introduce its system in China, with Huawei emerging as its primary rival.

Developing an independent system holds significant implications for Xiaomi, reducing its reliance on Google. However, a substantial challenge looms on their path.